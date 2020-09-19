Man afraid woman he had affair with 'would harm kids', court hears

A MARRIED man has been granted a safety order against a woman he had an affair with last year.

At the Family Law Court in Ennis, Co Clare, Judge Mary Larkin granted the man the court's protection against the woman.

However, she told him: "I suggest you learn to conduct yourself if you want to avoid getting into difficulties with women again."

Judge Larkin told the woman, who was also in court: "Stay away from this man. I don't know what kind of nonsense is going on."

The man told Judge Larkin he was "terrified" of his former lover, adding: "I want the safety order because I am in fear of her."

He said the woman has told his business clients "that she knows people that could harm me or my children and this is what has me nervous".

Judge Larkin granted the safety order after reading one text sent by the woman to the man after their relationship ended.

In it, she asked: "How is the craic? Are you still out raping women?"

The judge said: "That is a dreadful thing to say."

Judge Larkin told the woman that her relationship with the man is over.

The woman said the man "is a real con artist" and he used a different name online.

Judge Larkin asked: "Are you going to stop harassing him?"

The woman replied: "Of course, I have no intention of it."

In evidence, the man admitted that he had had an extra-marital affair with the woman last year.

He also said he did not tell her he was married.

He said the pair became friends on Facebook "and it went from there".

Their relationship ended last December, he added.

"When she found out I was married, she became upset," he said.

"She called my wife and I had to sit down with my wife and tell her, 'I had an affair with this woman'."

After their relationship ended, the man said he had to go to gardaí "because of the horrendous text messages she sent me, like threatening that my kids would be taken off me by Tusla".

The man claimed another message read: "Are you still out raping women? False identity and false pretences equals rape."

Online Editors