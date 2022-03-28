Man admitted 25 years ago that he abused vulnerable girl, but her mother refused to allow gardaí to interview her

A PENSIONER was jailed for 18 months for the attempted rape and sexual assault of a vulnerable girl over 30 years ago.

The 68-year-old man - who cannot be identified for legal reasons - was jailed by Mr Justice Michael McGrath at the Central Criminal Court, sitting in Cork, after the defendant had admitted one count of attempted rape and 19 counts of sexual assault at various locations and over various dates in the 1980s.

The court was told the victim was aged between seven and 10 years at the time.

In what Mr Justice McGrath said was "an unusual if not unique" case, it had emerged the defendant admitted to abusing the girl 25 years ago - but her mother refused to grant gardaí permission to interview her.

The girl - who was a juvenile at the time - was unaware of the admission at the time or the reasons why gardaí were unable to interview her.

The defendant had made the admissions to gardaí 25 years ago after he was interviewed in connection with complaints about sexual assaults from other parties.

During sentencing, it was revealed the man received a four-year prison sentence from Cork Circuit Criminal Court in 1999 after being prosecuted for sexual offences against three other individuals.

Mr Justice McGrath imposed a four-year prison sentence for the offences against the vulnerable girl but suspended the final two and a half years.

The court was told the girl made a complaint to gardaí three years ago.

She said she had "wanted to die" after attending events over the years at which the defendant was present.

The girl is related to the defendant.

Gardaí explained that the offences included the man inappropriately touching the child, masturbating himself and putting her on his lap during outings to the shop.

The attempted rape charge arose from an instance where the man removed all the girl's clothing and attempted to have intercourse with her in a field.

When the child complained that he was hurting her, he stopped what he was doing.

He warned her not to talk about the incidents as they were "their little secret".

The court was told the defendant admitted the offences when questioned by gardaí two years ago.

Mr Justice McGrath heard that the defendant felt great remorse over what had happened and had cooperated with treatment and rehabilitation

services over the years.

In submissions to the court it was pointed out that the defendant fully appreciated the damage his actions had inflicted on the victim.

The court was told he had been subjected to extreme violence as a child.

After an earlier court hearing, the victim - who is now an adult – warned that she hoped her abuser received the maximum possible sentence.

