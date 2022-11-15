| 10.6°C Dublin

latest Man admits attempting to murder pregnant woman in Dublin city centre attack

Dean Paget (34) pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Lisa Ward on April 25th, 2021 at Montague Lane, Dublin 2

Dean Paget leaving Tallaght District Court in May 2021
Dean Paget at an earlier court appearance

Fiona Magennis

A 34-year-old man has admitted attempting to murder a pregnant woman who was seriously injured during an attack in Dublin city centre last year.

Dean Paget was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court via video link from Cork this morning.

