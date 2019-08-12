Man accused of 'viciously attacking' and stabbing 93-year-old man refused bail

A MAN accused of "viciously attacking" a 93-year-old pensioner by stabbing him three times in the abdomen and once in the hand has been refused bail and remanded in custody until Friday.

James Reilly (30) allegedly assaulted the elderly man with a knife in the garden of his home in Co Louth last Saturday afternoon.

A garda witness gave evidence that the pensioner made his way into his home, where he and his wife then prevented the accused from getting into the house.

The attacker is alleged to have then fled from the scene.

The court heard this incident had been a "very traumatic experience" for the victim's wife.

Judge Treasa Kelly refused bail and remanded Mr Reilly in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court on Friday.

The accused, with an address at Gort Na Glaise in Blackrock, Co Louth, is charged with seriously assaulting the 93-year-old man at his home at Sandy Lane in Blackrock, Co Louth on August 10.

The elderly man was rushed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, where his condition is now said to be stable.

Mr Reilly is also charged with handling a stolen public services card and an iPhone case, also on August 10.

Gardai objected to bail, citing the seriousness of the charge and the strength of the evidence.

Garda Michael Rochford alleged the pensioner was in his garden around 3pm on Saturday when he was approached by a male unknown to him.

There was a brief exchange of words, and Gda Rochford alleged the male then attacked the man with a suspected knife.

The garda alleged the senior citizen was stabbed three times in the abdomen and once in the hand.

The OAP then made his way to the back door, and he and his wife prevented the accused from getting into the house.

Gda Rochford said the pensioner was rushed to hospital where he received emergency surgery.

CCTV footage was then collected in the area, the court heard.

Gda Rochford said the pensioner's wife made a statement to gardai that the alleged attacker had an object in his hand which was red in colour. He alleged a large kitchen knife was later found underneath a sofa at a property at Gort Na Glaise.

Gda Rochford alleged a public services card belonging to the pensioner's wife was also found during that search. He claimed the card had been stolen from the couple's home on August 6.

Gda Rochford further alleged that Mr Reilly had admitted to gardai he was a heroin user.

Defence solicitor Rory Eakin said Mr Reilly enjoyed the presumption of innocence and was willing to abide by any bail conditions.

Mr Reilly had also been willing to take part in an identification parade to establish his innocence, but this had not taken place.

Judge Kelly said there was no doubt this was a "very serious offence" and she was refusing bail.

The accused man, who was wearing a pale grey t-shirt and jeans, did not address the court during the short hearing.

Online Editors