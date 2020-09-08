Man accused of vandalising two Luke Kelly statues in separate paint attacks has cases against him adjourned

A MAN accused of vandalising two Dublin statues of late singer Luke Kelly in separate paint attacks has had the cases against him adjourned.

Michael Dunne (47) was remanded on continuing bail in his absence at Dublin District Court.

He was not required to be present and both cases were put back to dates next month, for the DPP’s directions to be given.

Mr Dunne, with an address at Sophia Housing Project on Sean McDermott Street in the north inner city, is charged with criminal damage to the Luke Kelly memorial statue at Guild Street in the docklands on July 12.

Separately, he is also charged with causing criminal damage to another statue of the former Dubliners singer at South King Street, near St Stephen's Green on June 23.

When the Guild Street case came before Judge Bryan Smyth today, a garda sergeant said the DPP’s directions were being sought and requested a four-week adjournment, to October 7.

Defence solicitor Jenny McGeever consented to this and asked if Mr Dunne should be in court on that date.

Judge Smyth said the defence should liaise with the gardai as it was not known yet what the directions were going to be.

In another court, Judge Michael Walsh granted an adjournment in Mr Dunne’s absence on the other charge, to October 27.

Previously, a garda said the docklands statue was damaged by blue spray paint. In that incident, gardai alleged the accused was seen on CCTV in the general area for a period before the incident and returning to his home. He was seen entering his apartment complex, wearing clothing matching that of the person who damaged to the statue, gardai alleged.

Ms McGeever had said in her bail application the proposed evidence was that her client was seen in the general area, but he did not live “a million miles away.” He disputed the garda evidence, the court heard.

In the other case, gardai alleged the accused cycled up to the South King Street statue and threw paint over it. CCTV "tracked" him leaving his home on Sean McDermott Street with a bag that gardai believed to contain the paint and cycling across the city, gardai alleged.

McGeever said Mr Dunne was presumed innocent and denied the allegations.

Mr Dunne was granted bail in both cases despite garda objections.

The court heard the two Luke Kelly memorial statues had been damaged eight times in the last year and enquiries were being carried out on the other six incidents.

Online Editors