Man accused of vandalising Luke Kelly statue by cycling up to it and throwing paint on it

Michael Dunne (47), of Sophia Housing project, Sean McDermott Street, Dublin 1, leaving court after he was charged with criminal damage. PIC: Collins Courts

A DUBLIN man has been accused of vandalising a city centre statue of singer Luke Kelly by cycling up to it and pouring and throwing paint over it.

Michael Dunne (47) appeared in court today accused of damaging the memorial to the late Dubliner's singer near St Stephen's Green in June.

Last week he was charged over a more recent, separate paint attack on the other Luke Kelly sculpture on Guild Street in the city's north docklands.

In the latest case Mr Dunne, with an address at the Sophia Housing Project on Sean McDermott Street in the north inner city, is accused of causing criminal damage to the statue at South King Street on June 23.

Judge Paula Murphy granted him bail despite garda objections and adjourned the case for the directions of the DPP.

Today, Garda Sean Scully told Dublin District Court the accused made no reply to the latest charge after caution.

Objecting to bail, he said gardaí responded to a report of criminal damage to the statue at South King Street and on arriving it had been damaged by "a large amount of paint having been poured over it."

An investigation began and a large amount of CCTV footage was gathered. This showed a male suspect cycling up to the statue, getting off the bike and pouring and throwing a large amount of paint on the statue before getting back onto the bike and leaving.

CCTV "tracked" the accused leaving his home on Sean McDermott Street with a bag that gardaí believed to contain the paint, Gda Scully said. He could be seen cycling south over the Samuel Beckett Bridge and as far as the crime scene.

In 19 pieces of footage, he was also captured going back over to the north side of the Liffey and returning to his address on the same bicycle. In this footage he did not have the bag he originally left his home with as he was seen discarding it.

Mr Dunne was later arrested at his address.

The garda said the two Luke Kelly memorial statues on both sides of the Liffey had been damaged eight times in the last year and the accused had now been charged in relation to two of these incidents.

Gardaí were continuing to carry out enquiries on the other six.

The garda said he had concerns the statues would be damaged again if Mr Dunne was granted bail.

He did not have directions from the DPP yet.

Applying for bail, defence solicitor Jenny McGeever said Mr Dunne was presumed innocent. Mr Dunne denied the offence and did not have a bicycle, she said.

There were 18 apartments in the complex where he lived and other people "go back and forth," she said.

Ms McGeever asked why the charge was only brought today if the CCTV footage was so compelling.

The garda said it was only two days ago he obtained CCTV which he said showed Mr Dunne leaving the apartments just before the incident and returning just after, wearing the same clothing.

Mr Dunne told the court he was "most certainly" denying the allegations.

Ms McGeever asked the judge to "separate the apparent notoriety attached to this incident" from the issue of bail.

Judge Murphy granted bail in the accused's own bond of €300, with no cash lodgement required. Under conditions, he must sign on daily at Store Street Garda Station, observe a curfew between 10pm and 6am and stay away from the both Luke Kelly statues.

Last week, Mr Dunne was charged with causing criminal damage to the Luke Kelly memorial statue on Guild Street, which was spray painted on July 12. In that hearing, the court was told he disputed the garda evidence.

Online Editors