Man accused of trying to murder brother of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch pleads guilty to having firearm

John Hutch Expand

Paul Neilan

A Dublin man who was accused of trying to murder a brother of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch has pleaded guilty to having a firearm with intent to endanger life on the night, as well as making a separate murder attempt on another man in the north inner city.

In July of last year, the non-jury Special Criminal Court said it would hear the trial of Michael Carroll who was accused of three attempted murders, including one relating to John Hutch seven years ago.

