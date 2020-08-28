Man accused of throwing family's pet dog so hard against the floor its skull shattered, court hears

A FATHER-of-three killed his family’s pet Chihuahua by throwing it on the floor of their home with such force that its skull was smashed, it has been alleged.

Michael Connors (25) is also accused of imprisoning his frightened partner in the apartment and threatening that after the dog was killed “she would be dead too”.

A court heard that a postmortem on the Chihuahua revealed it died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Mr Connors is facing trial, and his case was adjourned after a judge granted him bail despite garda objections.

The accused, of Glen Druid, Shanganagh Road, Shankill, is charged with killing a protected animal and falsely imprisoning and threatening to kill his partner at Lambda Apartments, Monkstown Farm, Dún Laoghaire, last April 9.

At Dublin District Court, Detective Garda Gary White told Judge John Campbell he arrested the accused on Sunday and took him to Dún Laoghaire Garda Station, where he made no reply to the charges after caution.

Objecting to bail, he cited the nature and seriousness of the allegations.

Det Gda White said it was alleged that Mr Connors locked the front door of the apartment and kept the only key, leaving the woman and their three children there for 90 minutes.

It was alleged he threw the Chihuahua on to the floor with such force that he smashed its skull, killing it.

Det Gda White said it was the prosecution’s case that the accused threatened to kill the woman, saying “the dog was dead, she would be dead too”, which put her in fear.

Mr Connors and the woman were in a relationship and had three children together, the court heard.

It was alleged that a complaint was made, and the remains of the dog were removed by the garda.

A post-mortem was carried out, and the pathologist’s report stated that the cause of death was “blunt force trauma consistent with being thrown to the ground”.

Applying for bail, defence barrister Garrett Casey said Mr Connors was presumed innocent.

He said the time for a case to go to trial was long before Covid-19 and would be longer now.

There was a high possibility the accused would be in custody for a lengthy period if refused bail, he said.

Judge Campbell granted bail on condition that Mr Connors signs on three times a week at Shankill Garda Station, has no contact directly or indirectly with the alleged victim, is of sober habits and observes a curfew between 10pm and 7am.

He must live at his given address in Shankill and stay out of the Monkstown Farm area.

Bail was set in the accused’sown bond of €300, with no cash lodgment required.

Mr Connors is to appear in court again on September 18.

Herald