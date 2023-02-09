| 6.4°C Dublin

Close

Man accused of threatening woman her son’s ‘head would be chopped off’ over €250 drug debt

  • Dean Carey (27) charged with threatening to kill or cause serious harm and extortion by demanding money with menaces
Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin Expand

Close

Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin

Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin

Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin

Tom Tuite

A ROOFER accused of extortion and threatening a woman that their son’s “head would be chopped off” over a €250 drug debt has been granted bail at Dublin District Court.

Gardai charged Dean Carey (27) from Belcamp Avenue, Coolock, Dublin, with threatening to kill or cause serious harm and extortion by demanding money with menaces, which he denies.

Most Watched

Privacy