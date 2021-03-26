Man accused of threatening to ‘ram garda’s head off floor’, court hears

A YOUNG man told a garda he would “ram his head off the road” and that it was “not a threat, it’s a promise”, it has been alleged.

Ryan Bambrick (22) is accused of making the threat while gardaí were carrying out a search in west Dublin.

The case was adjourned by Judge David McHugh when it came before him at Blanchardstown District Court.

Mr Bambrick, of Chaplain’s Terrace, Clondalkin, is charged with obstruction and threatening to kill or cause serious harm to a garda.

The court heard the offences were alleged to have happened at Somerton Close, Newcastle Road, Lucan, on August 6 last year.

Garda Sergeant Walter Sweeney said the DPP directed summary disposal of the case at district court level subject to the issue of jurisdiction being considered by the judge.

Outlining the prosecution’s case, he said it would be alleged gardaí were conducting a search at 8.25pm when the accused made threats to the officer in the presence of other members who were conducting the search.

It was alleged he told the garda he was going to “ram your head off the road”.

When told he had threatened the garda, it was alleged he replied: “It’s not a threat, it’s a f**king promise.”

Judge McHugh accepted jurisdiction, allowing the case to remain in the district court.

He granted free legal aid after defence barrister Jennifer Jackson said Mr Bambrick was unemployed.





