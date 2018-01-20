A man has been further remanded in custody charged with taking part in a violent burglary in which a 65-year-old man was allegedly forced to withdraw more than €16,000 from his bank.

A man has been further remanded in custody charged with taking part in a violent burglary in which a 65-year-old man was allegedly forced to withdraw more than €16,000 from his bank.

Man accused of taking part in violent ATM robbery ordered to remain in custody

Carlos Lawrence, of Rosary Road, Marylands, Dublin, and his partner, Catherine Dempsey, a 25-year-old mother-of-two, of Michael Mallin House, Vicar Street, Dublin, were charged five weeks ago over a break-in.

They are accused of burglary at a property in Wainsfort Manor Grove, Terenure, Dublin, while in possession of a wedge hammer on December 13. They had both been remanded in custody two days after the alleged incident.

Mr Lawrence (26), who had not applied for bail, faced his fourth hearing when he appeared before Judge Victor Blake at Cloverhill District Court yesterday. He was further remanded in custody to appear again at the same court on February 2.

Ms Dempsey is due back before Dublin District Court on February 14. In her case, bail was refused initially in the district court following objections from Garda John Walsh who cited the seriousness of the case.

He said it was feared she would attempt to evade justice or interfere with witnesses. However, bail terms were set earlier this month by the High Court.

Gda Walsh alleged that during the night of December 13, the two accused entered the pensioner's home by breaking glass in a rear patio door with a hammer. It was claimed an alarm was deactivated and that they had their faces covered.

The officer had said it was alleged the man had been told "he would be kneecapped if he did not comply and that his extended family was being watched".

The court heard the man was struck in the face with a hammer and his phone was taken as well as €150 from his wallet. During the bail hearing, the court had heard that the householder was allegedly forced to withdraw €1,200 from a cash machine and then taken to the AIB branch in Rathgar to take out €15,000.

Gda Walsh described the incident as "an extremely frightening ordeal for the injured party".

Herald