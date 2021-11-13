Man accused of stealing woman’s handbag containing €23,000

The Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin

A man accused of stealing a woman's handbag with €23,000 in it during a robbery in Dublin five years ago has been remanded in custody.

Iancu Nicola (30), a Romanian national living at The Boulevard, Mount Garrett, Tyrelstown, Dublin 15, has not yet indicated how he will plead.

He appeared at Dublin District Court today.

He was charged with robbery of a woman of €23,000 at Templogue Road, Dublin, on October 7, 2016.

Garda Peter Lyons told the court Mr Nicola "made no reply after caution".

Defence barrister Ian Woodland said there was no application for bail.

Judge John Campbell remanded Mr Nicola in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Wednesday.