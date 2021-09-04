Man accused of sexually assaulting young girl during Covid-19 lockdown is refused bail

A MAN accused of sexually assaulting a young girl over a four-month period during the Covid-19 lockdown earlier this year has been refused bail.

The accused, aged in his forties, appeared before Judge Anthony Halpin at Dublin District Court today.

He was charged with 10 sample counts of sexually assaulting the primary schoolgirl in Dublin.

His barrister told the court the allegations were graphic but his client will contest them, and that he was seeking bail and would obey conditions.

Detective Garda Tracey O’Reilly told the court the accused was arrested on Friday at his home and then taken to Store Street station.

He made no reply when charged with offences contrary to section two of the Criminal Law (Rape) (Amendment) Act, 1990, Judge Halpin noted.

The judge reminded the press that reporting restrictions meant nothing can be published that will identify the complainant.

During the contested bail hearing, Detective Garda Tracey O’Reilly submitted that the accused was a potential flight risk.

The offences are alleged to have taken place from the start of January until the last week of April this year.

Detective Garda O’Reilly told the court the girl “documented it in a letter and handed it to a teacher in school”. The child disclosed that “she was subjected to sexual abuse at the hands of her mother’s friend”, Judge Halpin heard.

She was subsequently interviewed by specialist gardai and repeated the allegation.

The offences can result in a maximum sentence of 14 years.

Cross-examined by defence counsel Kevin McCrave she agreed the child and her mother had ceased contact with the accused.

The barrister put it to her that he would abide by strict conditions, surrender his passport and could sign on twice a day at a Garda station, and he would have no contact with the alleged injured party, directly or indirectly.

Questioned further, the detective said there were no conditions that would allay her fears.

Pleading for bail, counsel said his client would abide by bail terms and was determined to fight the case.

It was likely the case would go to a higher court, he submitted. Mr McCrave also asked the judge to note there was a lengthy trial waiting list.

Judge Halpin accepted the garda's genuine fear and was satisfied that he must refuse bail. Legal aid was granted and the accused was remanded in custody to appear again next week.