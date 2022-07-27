Man accused of secretly filming teenage stepdaughter in shower and sexually assaulting her friend refused bail

A Co Antrim man accused of secretly filming his teenage stepdaughter in the shower claimed he set up recordings to deal with his own body issues, the High Court heard.

The 37-year-old defendant, who cannot be named, also allegedly subjected her friend to sexual assaults while she was unconscious and in a hot tub.

Prosecutors said police are trying to identify another young boy whose image was discovered on the man’s phone.

He is charged with multiple counts of voyeurism, making and possessing indecent photographs, and sexual assault on dates between January 2020 and April 2022.

Police were contacted after his ex-partner’s daughter discovered pictures of her naked and in underwear on an old phone belonging to him, the court heard.

It then emerged that a mobile had been placed in a bathroom basket to covertly record the girl while she was having a shower, Crown lawyer Fiona O’Kane claimed.

During police interviews he admitted setting the phone up to record, but insisted it was due to his own personal body issues.

“He said he did it to look at himself, that he had forgotten to remove it and wasn’t aware the 16-year-old daughter would be using the shower next,” Mrs O’Kane said.

Separate footage allegedly shows the man touching one of her friends while she was naked.

“It’s quite evident the teenage girl was intoxicated and effectively unconscious and he has taken advantage of that to move her top out of the way, expose her breasts and then touch them,” counsel submitted.

Another charge involving the same girl relates to an incident at a house party.

The man tried to pull her towards his groin after she joined him in a hot tub without realising he was naked, the court heard.

Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan was told inquiries into the alleged offending are continuing.

“There is an ongoing attempt to identify a teenage boy in one of the photographs,” Mrs O’Kane confirmed.

Earlier this year the man was granted bail, but breached conditions by travelling to Australia.

Before leaving the UK he allegedly told his ex-partner that he was going to end his life.

Police believe this was an attempt to have him classified as missing presumed dead.

Opposing the man’s bid to be re-released from custody, Mrs O’Kane contended: “The concern is obviously there is a level of deception involved.”

Defence barrister Peter Coiley argued that a friend of his client had been invited him out to Australia at a time when he was expressing suicidal thoughts.

“He would deny he was fleeing from anything, he was simply trying to get away to get his head cleared for that period of time, but he was going to have to come back at some stage,” Mr Coiley insisted.

Refusing bail, however, Dame Siobhan said: “My issue is the risk of absconding in the light of the seriousness of the alleged offences.”