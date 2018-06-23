Man accused of rape told tourist she would be 'cut into little pieces' during violent attack - court hears

A man accused of the violent rape of an American tourist in a Dublin park allegedly threatened the woman that she would be "cut into little pieces", a court heard.

A sitting of Blanchardstown District Court was told the victim was left with a cut to her vagina following the alleged attack.

The woman was told she would be "sliced" and "cut up into little pieces" before the attacker attempted to strangle her with her own scarf, the court heard. The accused, a man in his early 30s, appeared before Judge David McHugh yesterday.

It is alleged that the accused met the woman in a west Dublin pub and conversed with her before they left together some time later and went to the man's address. It is then alleged that they walked to a local park where the man became violent and threatening before forcing the woman to perform oral sex and then having non-consensual vaginal sex with her.

The court heard that the accused said to the woman "Do what you're told or I'll kill you" and led her to believe he had a knife. He threatened to kill her, slice her, and "cut her into little pieces", the court was told. The court heard that the accused attempted to strangle his victim with her own scarf and told her she was lucky he didn't cut her up before leaving the park.

The judge heard details of arrest, charge and caution from Garda Tara Byrne of Blanchardstown garda station. Gda Byrne told the court that the accused was arrested at 7pm on Wednesday in the Dublin 15 area and brought to Blanchardstown garda station.

He was charged with the rape of the tourist in Corduff Park in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The court heard he made no reply when charged.

Neither the accused nor the victim can be named for legal reasons.

Gda Byrne told the court the victim was left with a vaginal cut as well as bruising, and was seen on CCTV leaving the park in a distressed and undressed state. She said CCTV shows the accused and the victim in the pub, leaving the pub, and entering the park where the attack took place, but only records the victim leaving, and that the accused made some admissions identifying himself on CCTV footage during questioning.

The man applied for bail but this was objected to by Gda Byrne. The accused's solicitor said her client was willing to sign on at a Garda station, surrender his passport and pay an independent surety if he could be granted bail.

The judge refused bail, citing the seriousness of the charge, and remanded the accused to Cloverhill Prison to appear again on July 28. The accused man sat quietly in the court during the hearing and did not speak. His mother sat close by in the public benches.

