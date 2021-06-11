Man accused of punching pregnant woman in face

A MAN has been accused of punching a pregnant woman in the face in his apartment.

Alexanders Kaba (37) allegedly hit the woman during an argument, leaving her bleeding from the nose. He had the case against him adjourned at Dublin District Court.

Mr Kaba, of an apartment at Cabra Park, Cabra, is charged with assault causing harm to a woman at his home address on December 28 last year.

The DPP directed summary disposal of the case in the district court, if jurisdiction was accepted by a judge.

Judge Bryan Smyth asked for an outline of the allegations so he could consider the issue of jurisdiction.

The court heard on the date in question, the alleged victim made a complaint to gardaí that she was in the apartment with the accused when he punched her in the nose during an argument, causing it to bleed. The alleged victim was pregnant at the time.

A garda sergeant said there was no medical report available to the court.

Defence solicitor Tracy Horan said she understood the alleged victim had made a statement withdrawing her complaint. The sergeant said if this was the case, a direction for withdrawal of the charge would have to be made officially by the DPP.

Judge Smyth adjourned the case to a date next month. The accused was not required to be in court and was remanded on continuing bail in his absence.

The charge is under Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.