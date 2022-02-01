Man accused of punching partner repeatedly in head

A MAN pushed his partner to the floor and punched her after he became “annoyed” when she spoke to him about returning home intoxicated, it is alleged.

Dara Kearns (35) is accused of assaulting and injuring the woman at their Dublin home.

The case was adjourned after a court was told the alleged victim was trying to withdraw her complaint.

Mr Kearns, of Springbank, Saggart, Co Dublin, is charged with assault causing harm to his partner at that address on November 3 last year.

Garda Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court more time was needed for DPP directions in the case.

Outlining the allegations, she said a report was taken from the woman who alleged that she had had an argument with her partner that morning.

She alleged he arrived back to the house intoxicated and she spoke to him about being intoxicated. She alleged that this annoyed him and he became violent.

The woman told gardaí Mr Kearns had grabbed her, pushed her to the floor and punched her a number of times to the head.

Defence solicitor Margaret McEvilly said the alleged injured party had tried to make a statement of withdrawal of her complaint and instructions would have to be taken on this.

Judge David McHugh adjourned the case to a date in March.

The accused has not yet entered a plea to the charge.