Man accused of punching and kicking a pensioner unconscious is freed on bail

A man charged over an alleged "savage" assault on a pensioner who was seriously injured after he was punched and then kicked in the face in Dublin has been granted bail.

Nathan Kirby (21) with an address at Kilcronan Court, Clondalkin, Dublin, is accused of assault causing harm to the 76-year-old pensioner in Rathmines on Friday.

He appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly at Dublin District Court today and faced objections to bail.

Garda Natasha Burke told the court that the broadband worker made no reply to the charge, and she described the level of violence in the incident as "extreme".

The court heard that the elderly man had previously complained about the accused when he worked in a shop as a cashier.

Afterwards, Mr Kirby left that job.

Garda Burke alleged that the accused walked up to the pensioner at Lower Rathmines Road on Friday morning and "swung a punch", which did not connect but caused him to "cower down in fear".

She alleged that about 20 minutes later, he placed his hand on the complainant's right shoulder and swung a punch in his direction. But it fell short of connecting, and he walked away.

Garda Burke said that the accused approached for a third time and "threw a punch into his face causing him to fall to the ground".

The garda said that while the elderly man tried to get onto his hands and knees, Mr Kirby allegedly "kicked him to the head and face".

The pensioner, who lives in a local retirement home, fell "headfirst to the ground unconscious".

Staff from a local Boots pharmacy ran out to assist him while an ambulance and gardaí were on the way. He had regained consciousness when Garda Burke arrived but had suffered a broken jaw, had a tooth knocked out and damaged dentures.

The court heard the accused has been living in Rathmines and knows where the victim lives. Gardaí obtained CCTV footage, the court heard.

Defence counsel Vanessa Frawley submitted that her client had no prior criminal convictions, had a supportive family, and he had the offer of an address with relatives in Clondalkin.

She argued that her client, who has the presumption of innocence, could face a lengthy period on remand, and he would abide by strict terms.

Judge Kelly granted bail with strict terms pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

She released Mr Kirby in his bond of €1,000, of which €300 had to be lodged.

Judge Kelly warned him to stay out of Rathmines, have no contact with the alleged victim, reside at an address he provided to the court, remain contactable by phone, and sign on at a Garda station once a week.

He will face his next hearing on March 6, when the case will be listed for the DPP's directions to be conveyed.