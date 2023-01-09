| 6°C Dublin

Close

Man accused of punching and kicking a pensioner unconscious is freed on bail

Nathan Kirby Expand

Close

Nathan Kirby

Nathan Kirby

Nathan Kirby

Tom Tuite

A man charged over an alleged "savage" assault on a pensioner who was seriously injured after he was punched and then kicked in the face in Dublin has been granted bail.

Nathan Kirby (21) with an address at Kilcronan Court, Clondalkin, Dublin, is accused of assault causing harm to the 76-year-old pensioner in Rathmines on Friday.

Most Watched

Privacy