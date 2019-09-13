Man accused of producing weapons including a hammer and a hatchet during fight wants his bail terms relaxed

A YOUNG Dublin man accused of producing weapons including hatchets and a hammer in a violent fight is trying to have his bail conditions relaxed.

Ahmed Majeed (25) was arrested by gardaí investigating a disturbance involving up to 30 people outside a music venue off Grafton Street in Dublin this summer.

He was charged in connection with the fracas and released on bail in July, subject to conditions.

Judge John Cheatle further adjourned the case at Dublin District Court today after hearing bail changes would be sought.

Mr Majeed is charged with producing weapons in the course of a dispute - two hatchets, a hammer, a wheelbrace and a towing eye.

He is also accused of violent disorder along with another named man and others, all at Adam Court, Dublin 2 on July 7.

Today, the court heard the DPP's directions were still awaited in the case. In the meantime, his lawyer said, he wanted to make an application to vary the bail conditions in relation to a curfew and requirement to sign on at a garda station.

The prosecuting garda would have to be notified, the court heard, and Judge Cheatle put the case back to September 17.

On the last court date, Detective Garda Niall Murray said he arrested Mr Majeed for the purpose of charging him at Pearse Street Garda Station.

Mr Majeed made no reply to either of the charges after caution and was handed copies of the charge sheets.

Gda Murray said there was “quite a large, lengthy file" being prepared in the case.

There was no garda objection to bail subject to conditions.

Judge Michael Walsh had granted the accused bail in his own bond of €200 with no cash lodgement required.

Under conditions, he must sign on three times weekly at Blanchardstown Garda Station, observe a curfew between 11pm and 7am every day, give his passport to gardai and not to apply for any other travel documentation.

He must also remain out of Dublin 2.

Judge Walsh granted granted free legal aid after hearing Mr Majeed was not working and a statement of his financial means was submitted to the court.

Mr Majeed - from Warrenstown Close, Blanchardstown - has not yet indicated how he intends to plead to the charges.

The alleged incident happened at around 1am outside Lost Lane, formerly Lillies Bordello.

Online Editors