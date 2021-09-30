Man accused of producing a Stanley knife in row faces trial

A DUBLIN man accused of seriously assaulting another man during a fight is facing trial by judge and jury in the circuit court.

John Quinn (46) is alleged to have produced a Stanley knife during the assault.

He was served with the book of evidence when he appeared on bail before Blanchardstown District Court.

The accused, of Oakwood Grove, Clondalkin, is charged with seriously assaulting another man at Oakwood Grove on October 11, 2019.

He is also charged with producing a Stanley knife in a manner likely to intimidate another person or capable of inflicting serious injury during the course of a dispute.

This is alleged to have taken place at Oakwood Grove on the same date.

A State solicitor said the book of evidence had been served on the accused, who goes forward to the next sittings of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Gerard Jones gave Mr Quinn the formal alibi caution, warning him he had 14 days to provide the State details of anyone he proposed calling as a witness in his defence.

The judge assigned defence solicitor Lorraine Stephens and one junior counsel on free legal aid.

Judge Jones further ordered that a video copy of an interview which gardaí conducted with the accused be furnished to his legal team.

Mr Quinn was returned for trial on his own bail, to appear before the circuit court at the Criminal Courts of Justice in November.

The accused has not yet indicated a plea to the charges.

