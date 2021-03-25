Man accused of pouring boiling water on his wife and threatening to kill her if she called gardaí, court told

A HUSBAND poured boiling water over his wife’s leg and threatened to kill her if she called the gardaí during a domestic attack, it has been claimed.

The Dublin man (51) is also accused of punching the woman in the back of the neck and face in an assault that happened at their home.

She had a domestic violence court order against him.

Judge David McHugh said he would need to see medical evidence of the woman’s alleged injuries before he could decide on a trial venue.

He adjourned the case at Blanchardstown District Court.

The accused, with an address in west Dublin, is charged with assault causing harm to his wife and breaching a safety order.

The offences are alleged to have happened last October.

Garda Sergeant Walter Sweeney said the DPP consented to the case being dealt with summarily in the district court, subject to the judge considering the issue of jurisdiction.

Judge McHugh asked him for an outline of the prosecution’s proposed evidence.

Sgt Sweeney said gardaí got a call from the alleged victim last October 7.

She said that on the day before, her husband had breached a safety order at their home.

She alleged he had assaulted her by punching her in the back of the neck and on the face, connecting with her eye.

She further alleged he had thrown boiling water over her left leg and threatened her that if she went to the gardaí he would kill her, Sgt Sweeney said.

The accused was arrested and detained at a garda station, where he made no admissions when interviewed.

Judge McHugh asked if there was a medical report available to the court or if the woman had gone to a doctor.

Sgt Sweeney said he did not have a report.

Judge McHugh said he needed to see one to decide on the issue of jurisdiction, “particularly in relation to the allegation of boiling water on the leg”, he added. He said he would “regrettably” have to defer any decision on jurisdiction and adjourned the case to a date next month for further consideration of the issue.

The accused, who has not yet entered pleas to the charges, as not required to be in court and was remanded on continuing bail in his absence.

