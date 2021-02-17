Man accused of posing as garda and allegedly pulling over unmarked patrol car given trial date

A TRIAL date has been set for

a man accused of impersonating a garda after allegedly using a flashing blue light to pull over an unmarked patrol car.

It is alleged that when the real garda who was stopped asked Stephen Magee (44) what he was doing, the accused falsely claimed he had trained gardaí and members of the fire brigade.

Mr Magee, of Myrtle House, Coast Road, Baldoyle has leaded not guilty to impersonating a member of the gardaí, at Grange Road, Baldoyle during the first Covid-19 lockdown on April 9 last year.

At Dublin District Court, the accused’s solicitor told Judge Bryan Smyth a date for hearing was being sought on a not guilty plea and the case would take around half a day.

Prosecution documents had been disclosed to the defence and there was no CCTV footage, the court heard.

Judge Smyth adjourned the case to a date in October, for hearing.

Mr Magee, who was not required to the present was remanded on continuing bail in his absence.

The nonjury trial will be held in the district court after the judge earlier accepted jurisdiction.

Previously, the court heard it was alleged gardaí were driving in an unmarked car when they saw the accused’s car come up behind them.

A blue flashing light that was located on the front grille of the “offending car” was activated and the gardaí believed the occupant was attempting to signal their car to stop.

The patrol car stopped and the other car parked up a short distance behind it, the court heard.

The officer spoke to the accused, identified himself as a garda and asked Mr Magee why he had activated blue lights on his car, and if he was also member of the gardaí.

It was alleged the accused claimed that “he trained gardaí and ERU and the fire brigade”, but this proved subsequently to be inaccurate.

“Other things” were found in the car, a garda sergeant said.

These were unofficial garda and Dublin Fire Brigade badges, a radio scanner and a mobile phone.

Defence solicitor Peter Connolly said there were no charges in relation to these items.

Judge Smyth said there was only one charge sheet before him and accepted jurisdiction to deal with it.

The DPP had consented to summary trial at district court level.

Herald