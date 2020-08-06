| 17.9°C Dublin

Man accused of pinching hospital worker's bum as she locked up her bike


Patrick O’Connor leaves Dublin District Court after the hearing

Andrew Phelan

A man sexually assaulted a staff member at a city hospital by pinching her bottom as she locked up her bike after arriving for work, it has been alleged.

A court heard that Patrick O'Connor (39) was stopped and held at the scene by another hospital worker who witnessed the alleged assault.

Judge Michael Walsh granted the accused bail despite garda objections and adjourned the case at Dublin District Court for the directions of the Director of Public Prosecutions.