A 34-year-old man charged with murdering his partner Amanda Carroll who was found dead in her apartment in Dublin has been further remanded in custody.

Man accused of murdering mum-of-two further remanded in custody

The 32-year-old mother was discovered at her home in Homestead Court, Quarry Road, Cabra, Dublin 7 shortly after 2.30pm on October 21 last.

The scene was preserved for an examination by the Garda Technical Bureau are carrying out an examination. A post-mortem found she sustained serious injuries.

Electrician Sean Nolan, from Ashington Crescent, Navan Road, Dublin was arrested on the same date and detained at Mountjoy Garda Station under Section 4, Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He was remanded in custody after appearing Dublin District Court on October 23 charged with Amanda Carroll’s murder. He faced his second hearing when he appeared before Judge Brian O’Shea on Tuesday at Cloverhill District Court.

The accused was further remanded in custody to appear again at the same court on November 27 next. A book of evidence has yet to be completed by the prosecution.

During his first hearing last week, Detective Garda Aidan Flanagan had said that when the charge was put to Mr Nolan “he made no reply”.

The district court cannot grant bail in murders cases.

Legal aid had been granted to Mr Nolan who has not yet indicated how he will plead.

Due to the nature of the charge a bail application would have to be brought before the High Court.

Amanda originally from the north inner city, had worked in Marino, in Dublin.

The former child-development student had lived at Homestead Court Apartments for the past 11 years.

She had a 16-year-old son and another child aged four.

Online Editors