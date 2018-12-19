Man accused of murdering love rival said all he wanted was 'a happy family'

A man accused of murdering his love rival told gardai that all he wanted was a happy family with his son and the woman who cheated on him.

Following the fatal stabbing Keith Connorton said he loved his son and his partner but his dream was "ruined".

Murder accused Keith Connorton

Mr Connorton (40) has pleaded not guilty to murdering 32-year-old Graham McKeever at the accused's home at Deerpark Avenue, Tallaght on February 18, 2017. He is on trial at the Central Criminal Court.

Sergeant Kieran Kilcoyne told prosecuting counsel Dara Foynes BL that he interviewed the accused man at Tallaght garda station on February 20, 2017, two days after Mr McKeever died. The witness agreed with Ms Foynes that in those interviews the accused said he first met his partner Claire McGrath at a Luas stop. She was crying after breaking up with her boyfriend and Mr Connorton comforted her. He said she was "beautiful" and they started seeing one another. He described her as a "nice sweet young one" and said he loves her "to bits".

He added: "All I want is to be off it [heroin] and having a happy wee family. Now that's all ruined." He had been on a methadone programme for some time and had reduced his daily dose from 115mls to 55mls.

The trial has previously heard that Ms McGrath was cheating with Mr McKeever when the accused arrived home and a fight broke out between the two men that resulted in Mr McKeever receiving a fatal stab wound to the heart.

The trial continues this afternoon in front of Justice Tony Hunt and a jury of nine men and three women.

