Man accused of murdering Louth teenager Cameron Reilly pleads not guilty

Fiona Magennis

A 22-year-old man will go on trial tomorrow accused of murdering Louth teenager Cameron Reilly more than four years ago.

Aaron Connolly, Willistown, Drumcar has pleaded not guilty to the murder of the 18-year-old at Shamrock Hill, Dunleer on May 26, 2018.

