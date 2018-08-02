Man accused of murdering Irish dad-of-two in Perth last year will go on trial next year

A man accused of murdering an Irish dad-of-two in Perth last year will go on trial next year.

Charlie McCarthy (32) from Co Cork died in hospital after he was attacked in a violent incident in the city on December 23 2017.

Fisherman Andrew Doan (34) was originally charged with causing grievous bodily harm to Mr McCarthy.

However, at a hearing in Perth Magistrates Court in January the charge was upgraded to murder.

A trial date of February 11 2019 was set at the Magistrates Court of Western Australia in Perth this morning, according to RTÉ News.

The case will be heard in the Supreme Court in Perth and is listed for 6 days, Mr Doan's solicitor, Michael Perrella, told RTÉ News.

Mr McCarthy, from Aghada in east Cork, was living in Australia with his wife Nicole and their two young children at the time of the incident.

The incident unfolded at around 1.30am on Saturday December 23, on Riverside Road in East Fremantle, Perth where Mr McCarthy was walking with his wife.

It is alleged that during the altercation Mr Doan struck Mr McCarthy on the head with an object.

Mr McCarthy was rushed to hospital in a critical condition with traumatic brain injuries and died around 24 hours later.

