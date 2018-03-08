A FATHER-OF-FOUR charged with murder of Irene White, who died after a stabbing at her home in Dundalk in 2005, has been further remanded in custody.

Man accused of murdering Irene White further remanded in custody

Niall Power (45) of Gyles Quay, Riverstown in Dundalk faced his third hearing when he appeared at Cloverhill District Court on Thursday.

Judge Victor Blake further remanded him in custody, with consent to bail, to appear again on March 22 next Ms White (43), a separated mother-of-three, was killed in the kitchen of her Co Louth home on April 6, 2005.

Irene White was stabbed 34 times in her throat

Her mother, Maureen McBride, found the deceased woman lying on the kitchen floor when she called into her house at lunchtime that day. Mrs McBride lived in a mobile home in the garden and regularly dropped into her daughter's home.

The accused was originally charged last week, and was remanded in custody on February 1 following an appearance at Dundalk District Court. Evidence of his arrest was given by Sergeant Mick Sheridan who had said Mr Power had made no reply when charged with murder.

A book of evidence has yet to be completed. Bail which has yet to be taken up has been set by the High Court.

Ms White died of 34 stab wounds in the kitchen of her home, the Ice House, Demesne Road, Dundalk, on April 6, 2005.

The case was reviewed by the garda cold case review team, and a public appeal for information about her death was made in 2016.

Mr Power is the second man to be brought before the courts over the death of Irene White. PHD history student Anthony Lambe (35) from Annadrumman, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan was charged in January 2017 with Ms White's murder and was jailed for life last month after pleading guilty at the Central Criminal Court.

Online Editors