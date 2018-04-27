Man accused of murdering his partner found not guilty by reason of insanity

Tomas Gajowniczek (37) of The Ice Rink Apartments, Dolphin's Barn, Dublin 8 pleaded not guilty at the Central Criminal Court to the attempted murder of Alicja Kalinowska (30) at their home on June 16, 2016.

He also pleaded not guilty to intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to Ms Kalinowska on the same date at the same location.

After almost nine hours considering their verdicts, the six men and six women of the jury found him not guilty by reason of insanity on both counts.