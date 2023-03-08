| 2.4°C Dublin

Close

Man accused of murdering his aunt Chrissie Treacy with a teleporter ‘would and should’ have seen her if he turned his head while reversing

Chrissie Treacy (76) Expand

Close

Chrissie Treacy (76)

Chrissie Treacy (76)

Chrissie Treacy (76)

Eoin Reynolds

Michael Scott, who denies murdering his aunt Chrissie Treacy by deliberately running over her in an agricultural teleporter, "would and should" have seen the 76-year-old if he had turned his head while reversing, a witness has told his trial.

Detective Garda Eoin O'Connor told the Central Criminal Court trial that due to Ms Treacy's age and mobility issues it is "unlikely she could have just appeared at the point where her body was found" and that she "would have been observable moving across the yard".

Most Watched

Privacy