| 6.4°C Dublin

Close

Man accused of murdering garda thought shooting was ‘all a hoax or a test to be in the special forces’, court hears

Detective Garda Colm Horkan and (inset) Stephen Silver Expand

Close

Detective Garda Colm Horkan and (inset) Stephen Silver

Detective Garda Colm Horkan and (inset) Stephen Silver

Detective Garda Colm Horkan and (inset) Stephen Silver

Ryan Dunne

Stephen Silver thought that shooting dead Garda Colm Horkan was “all a hoax or a test to be in the special forces”, an expert medical witness has told his murder trial.

Dr Brenda Wright told the jury at the Central Criminal Court today in the trial of Mr Silver (46), of Aughavard, Foxford, Co Mayo, that the accused told her he was “feeling strange” the day before the shooting and thought he would have to sign himself into hospital.

Most Watched

Privacy