Man accused of murdering Garda Colm Horkan said: ‘If I hadn’t killed him, he would have killed me,’ jury told

A motorbike mechanic accused of the capital murder of Garda Colm Horkan told arresting officers: “If I hadn’t killed him, he would have killed me,” a witness has told the Central Criminal Court.

The jury in the trial of Stephen Silver (46) also heard today that the accused spat in a garda’s face, attempted to grab another officer by the throat, and urinated on the floor of his cell at the garda station after he was arrested.

Mr Silver, of Aughavard, Foxford, Co Mayo, has pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of Gda Horkan. He has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Gda Horkan was shot 11 times with his own gun at Castlerea, Co Roscommon, on June 17, 2020.

Civilian witness Marcos Silveira, originally from Brazil but living in Castlerea, gave evidence that he was on the phone on the night of June 17 when he heard a shot.

He said he then heard four more shots, one after the other, and when he looked out of the window, he saw a body on the ground. He said he saw a man walking on the street, “doing an eight”.

“He looked like a biker with long hair tied back, a black leather jacket and jeans. He was shouting, ‘He’s a f**king wanker, he’s a f**king bollocks, I told him,’” Mr Silveira said.

The witness said that when the gardaí approached the man he said: “If I hadn’t, he would have killed me.”

Mr Silveira said that when the man was being handcuffed he said: “Why are you doing this? I did nothing wrong. If I hadn’t done it, he would have killed me.”

Mr Silveira said: “He was angry because he thought he had done nothing wrong.”.

The witness said that when a garda was administering CPR to Gda Horkan “the biker was teaching the garda how to do it”.

“He said, ‘You’re doing it wrong.’ He said, ‘He’s gone, it’s over.’ A lady garda was telling him to shut up,” Mr Silveira told the court.

The witness gave evidence that when two gardaí took the man by the hand “he went on fire” and said: “I done nothing wrong, he would have killed me.”

Evidence was also given by Anna Silveira, who told James Dwyer SC, prosecuting, she heard the man shouting: “If I hadn’t killed him, he would have killed me.”

Ms Silveira said the man did everything the gardaí told him to do.

During cross-examination by Dominic McGinn SC, defending, she said the man was “nervous”.

“He did not know what he was doing,” she said.

Gda Enda Rowley gave evidence that when he arrived at the scene, he saw a man on the ground and recognised the man’s shoes as being Gda Horkan’s.

“I’d noticed him wearing them earlier; they were distinctive brown shoes,” he said.

He said he saw Gda Horkan had been shot a number of times and there was a large amount of blood.

He told the court he drove the accused, Mr Silver, to the garda station and en route Mr Silver said: “This has been a seriously bad night. I didn't know he was a garda. He was wearing a Tommy Hilfiger jacket. I was wearing an illuminous jacket. I was only going for a pizza. He started calling us. He knew James (Coyne) but didn’t know me. I thought this stuff only happened in America. What's going on in Castlerea?”

Gda Rowley said Mr Silver was agitated and aggressive at the garda station. The witness said he asked him if he had shot Gda Horkan, to which Mr Silver replied, “No, well yes, we were grappling over the gun and it went off. It kept going off.”

He said Mr Silver also said: “My ears are ringing. I never used a gun. I can’t hear anything. Can you get me a tea? I’m in shock.”

Gda Rowley said Mr Silver was “somewhat uncooperative” and would not remove his jacket when asked. Gda Rowley said he had to physically lift one of Mr Silver’s legs to remove his shoe, but the accused did not resist being searched.

During cross-examination by Mr McGinn, Gda Rowley confirmed that when firearm residue swabs were being taken from Mr Silver, the accused made a comment about guns being dangerous and people needing to be trained to use them.

Gda Enda Mulligan told the court he arrived at the scene and saw gunshot wounds to Gda Horkan’s chest.

He said he recognised the grey Hyundai parked at the junction as an unmarked patrol car, and the front left tyre was punctured. He also said he saw a black handgun lying close to the front left wheel and empty cartridges on the ground.

Gda Mulligan also told the court that after being brought to the garda station Mr Silver urinated on the floor of his cell. Gda Mulligan said there was a toilet in the cell, a hole in the ground, but it was not being used by Mr Silver. He also gave evidence that, at one point, Mr Silver was marching around the cell in an extremely agitated state.

Gda David Walsh told the court how on June 19 Mr Silver was very aggressive.

“He tried to grab my throat through the hatch in the cell door. He said he would eat me without salt,” Gda Walsh said.

The garda said that later in the day, as soon as the gardaí arrived at the door of the cell, Mr Silver stood up and spat straight out at a garda.

Gda Walsh also said that at one point Mr Silver pulled his underwear down and waved his genitals at the garda and then turned around and spread his buttocks.

Gda Walsh said Mr Silver later told the gardaí to “f**k off” and exposed himself again.

At the opening of the trial, Mr McGinn told the jury there was no issue with the cause of death in this case as it was accepted that Gda Horkan died as a result of being shot a number of times.

Mr McGinn said the accused’s responsibility is accepted, as Mr Silver admits shooting and killing Gda Horkan.

“The main issue is Mr Silver’s state of mind at the time,” Mr McGinn said.

The trial continues tomorrow.