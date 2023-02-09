| 8.4°C Dublin

Man accused of murdering Garda Colm Horkan said: ‘If I hadn’t killed him, he would have killed me,’ jury told

Ryan Dunne

A motorbike mechanic accused of the capital murder of Garda Colm Horkan told arresting officers: “If I hadn’t killed him, he would have killed me,” a witness has told the Central Criminal Court.

The jury in the trial of Stephen Silver (46) also heard today that the accused spat in a garda’s face, attempted to grab another officer by the throat, and urinated on the floor of his cell at the garda station after he was arrested.

