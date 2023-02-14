| 11.2°C Dublin

Man accused of murdering Garda Colm Horkan had ‘normal chit chat’ with workmen on morning the garda was shot

Detective Garda Colm Horkan and (inset) Stephen Silver Expand

Fiona Magennis

Stephen Silver, who is on trial accused of murdering Garda Colm Horkan with the officer's own gun, engaged in “normal chit chat” with a number of workmen he met over breakfast on the morning the garda was shot and killed, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Witness Seamus Horgan said he and two colleagues encountered Mr Silver while they were staying in a hotel in Dublin and over breakfast on the morning of June 17, 2020 he struck up a “normal conversation” with them about sport, politics and work.

