Man accused of murdering estranged wife put dummy in bed to fool jail staff on night he died - prison watchdog

A remand prisoner accused of murdering his estranged wife was only given 24 out of 48 scheduled checks on the night he died by suicide in Mountjoy, said the prison watchdog.

Prison staff who had been carrying out checks on prisoners had been fooled into thinking Keith Lee was asleep by his use of a dummy in his bed.

The interval between checks ranged from eight to 62 minutes.

The report by the Inspector of Prisons, which did not identify Lee by name, said the use of the dummy was "a convincing strategy" to mislead prison officers.

Lee (42) was found dead in the bathroom of his cell on April 12, 2018.

He had been charged with the murder of Joanne Ball (38).

Her body was found wrapped in a sleeping bag in a wardrobe in a flat in Ranelagh in February 2018, days after he had reported her missing.

Lee suffered serious injuries including two broken legs after jumping from a third-storey window when officers arrived at the scene.

The report noted he had received psychiatric attention in hospital after his arrest and during his 25 days in custody.

It said the Irish Prison Service had successfully managed his status as a protected prisoner as well as his psychiatric and medical needs.

"There was no indication that his placement in Mountjoy or threats from other prisoners played any part in his demise," it added.

A discharge note from the hospital where he had spent four weeks recovering from his injuries after he jumped out the window had deemed he was not at risk of harming himself or others.

Four psychiatrists who examined Lee in prison concurred he showed no evidence of major mental illness.

Inspector of Prisons Patricia Gilheaney said prison staff had recognised a possible risk when they discovered "suicide notes" and an improvised knife in his cell at Cloverhill, where he was held in custody before a transfer to Mountjoy.

Lee's family had complained that they had learnt of his death via social media.

The Irish Prison Service suggested the news may have come from prisoners using illegal phones in Mountjoy, which they acknowledged was "highly undesirable".

