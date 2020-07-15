Man accused of murdering Adrian Donohoe denies testing garda response times five nights before robbery - court

Aaron Brady has denied he was testing garda response times five nights before the Adrian Donohoe murder when officers were called to his friend's home near the scene of the fatal shooting, the trial heard.

The accused was being cross-examined for a second day at the Central Criminal Court on his movements on the week of the robbery.

He has admitted telling lies to gardai to hide the fact that he was moving laundered diesel cubes that evening and denied any involvement in the murder.

He was asked by prosecution counsel Brendan Grehan SC about gardai being called to the home of Suspect A, his friend who is also a suspect in the robbery and lived close to Lordship credit union, in the early hours of January 21.

Mr Brady (29) told the court that he was staying at the property that night when he was woken up by a bang. He said when he looked outside he saw two men in the garden.

The accused told the jury that he wanted to go out himself to check what was happening but that Suspect A's brother called the guards.

He said he could not remember how long it took them to get there.

Mr Grehan said gardai had given evidence that when they arrived there was heavy dew on the grass but no footprints indicating anyone had been there.

It was put to the accused that the call was to see how long it would take for the guards to get to the property near Lordship credit union. Mr Brady replied "no that's ridiculous."

Mr Grehan earlier took Aaron Brady through the voluntary statements he made to gardai 10 days after the robbery.

He accepted he lied to gardai about only having one phone, saying he used another phone for "other activities" including diesel laundering related work.

Mr Brady also said he lied when he told gardai that he had arrived at a house he shared with a friend on the Lough Road in Armagh at 9pm on the night of the murder. He said he would have arrived later that evening and added that the times were lies, but not the locations where he said he had been.

He told the court he went to the home on Lough Road to have a shower after being in the diesel yard and later went to the see his girlfriend Jessica King.

It was put to him by Mr Grehan that there was no mention of a shower in his voluntary statement.

Aaron Brady told the jury "obviously I did get a shower" and that he was soaked from the "lashing rain."

It was also put to him that his statement said he was wearing the same clothes the whole day, with counsel adding "obviously not while you were doing whatever you were doing between 8pm and 10.30pm."

Mr Brady said he would have been wearing the same clothes, and wore a coat over his top and trousers so they wouldn't get wet while he was working.

He said he couldn't remember if he had boots or runners on, but that he normally wears boots or a pair of Nike runners when working in the yard.

Mr Brady repeatedly told the court that he was moving laundered diesel cubes at a yard on Concession Road, near Cullaville, around the time of the murder.

He agreed that the first time this account was indicated to the prosecution was in a notice of alibi sent to the DPP's office on December 20 last, a month before the trial began.

The court heard that, while giving his voluntary statement on February 5, 2013, he gave an off-the-record account to two detectives saying he had visited the site at around 8pm but that a forklift failed to start and he left 15 minutes later. Mr Brady said this was a lie, and that he was in the yard for an hour and a half loading the trailer.

Asked about an interaction he had with Sgt John Moroney near the scene the day after the robbery, Mr Brady denied saying he didn't know a guard had been murdered, adding that this was "a ridiculous" thing to suggest.

Mr Brady said he didn't know if this was done maliciously or by mistake, but accepted his counsel did not challenge Sgt Moroney, now an Inspector, on this when he previously gave evidence.

Aaron Brady agreed with Mr Grehan that he left for the US days after his home was searched as part of the investigation in April 2013.

The court heard he had applied for a British passport and that it had arrived the day police officers were at his family home in Armagh.

Brendan Grehan then took the accused through mobile phone evidence and CCTV footage from different locations in Louth three nights before the fatal shooting.

A Volkswagen Passat was stolen during a creeper burglary from a house in Clogherhead in the early hours of January 23, which the prosecution say was later used in the Lordship robbery.

The accused said he could not remember where he was that night but denied being involved in the theft of the car.

He said he would "fully disagree" with the suggestion that Suspect A's car was captured on CCTV close to the scene of the creeper burglary that morning.

Mr Brady said that Suspect A was making "six figures" in the US and that he "is a wealthy man."

He added: "What in God's name would he be doing robbing cars and committing armed robberies. What in God's name."

The accused was asked about evidence previously given by Jessica King in relation to a phone call she made to Mr Brady challenging him on being involved in stealing a car in a separate incident. Giving evidence she said Aaron Brady told her Suspect A took part in the theft.

Mr Brady told the court he could not remember the phone call. e said he would not have said Suspect A was involved in robbing cars, but accepted Ms King was not challenged about this when she gave testimony.

The cross-examination continues before the jury of six men and seven women tomorrow morning.

Aaron Brady has pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of Adrian Donohoe (41), who was then a member of An Garda Síochána acting in the course of his duty, at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan, Dundalk, Co Louth, on January 25, 2013.

The accused, of New Road in Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, also denies robbery of approximately €7,000 in cash and assorted cheques from Pat Bellew at the same location on the same date.

