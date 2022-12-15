| -2.5°C Dublin

Man accused of murder of his elderly mother told gardaí ‘God made me do it’, trial told

Ryan Dunne

A 63-year-old man accused of the murder of his elderly mother in a violent incident in his home told gardaí that he had no choice but to kill her as God told him to do it.

The jury in the trial of Brendan Murray (63) of Kincora Court, Contarf, Dublin 3, heard that the accused told gardaí he had been told by the Holy Spirit to punch and choke his mother before he alleged that he sexually assaulted her. The Central Criminal Court heard that there was no evidence that Mr Murray had committed a sexual assault on the victim.

