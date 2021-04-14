Man accused of launching firework at gardaí during anti-lockdown riot could face more charges

A man accused of launching a firework at a garda during an anti-lockdown riot in Dublin could have further charges brought against him.

The case against Jake Merriman (30) was adjourned today after a court heard prosecutors have also sought a forensic report. However, a judge agreed to relax his bail conditions, so he is no longer banned from entering the Dublin 2 area or required to sign on at a garda station.

Mr Merriman, of Meadowland Avenue, Dún Laoghaire is charged with five weapons offences following protests on Grafton Street on February 27.

Three of the charges allege that, in the course of a dispute, while appearing to be about to commit an assault, he produced an eight-shot cannon firework and glass bottles capable of inflicting serious injury in a manner likely unlawfully to intimidate another person.

The other two charges allege he was in possession of glass bottles intended to unlawfully to cause injury to, incapacitate or intimidate any person.

Today was his second appearance at Dublin District Court after he was arrested, charged and granted bail last month.

Detective Sergeant Patrick Traynor requested a further adjournment, saying a forensic report was awaited and there was a possibility of further charges.

Defence solicitor Niall O’Connor said he was applying to vary bail conditions and this had been canvassed with the gardaí. The accused had been required to sign on twice weekly at Shankill garda station.

Det Sgt Traynor confirmed he was happy to waive this, saying Mr Merriman had been signing on since his release and there were “no concerns”.

Mr O’Connor said another condition had been for the accused to stay out of Dublin 2 but he needed to attend Holles Street Hospital in relation to a newborn child.

Judge Walsh said he would also lift this condition and the gardai could inform the court if any difficulties arose.

The court heard Mr Merriman worked as a self-employed power washer, cleaning stone and granitework in gardens and patios.

The accused, dressed in a light grey hooded top, dark grey jeans and black runners and wearing a black face mask, spoke only to confirm details of his work

Judge Walsh remanded him on continuing bail to June 9, for the directions of the DPP.

At last month’s bail hearing, Judge Brian O’Shea refused jurisdiction, meaning the case will be sent for trial to a higher court when DPP directions are given.

During that hearing, Det Sgt Traynor alleged Mr Merriman was present at a demonstration on Grafton Street on Saturday during which "violent incidents erupted", with objects, missiles and fireworks being “fired at members of the gardai.”

The accused allegedly produced an eight-shot cannon firework and discharged it, and produced two glass bottles and threw them at gardaí, he said.

