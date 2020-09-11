Man accused of killing father-of-two in fatal stabbing on Dublin street

Judge Michael Walsh returned him for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

A MAN has been sent for trial accused of killing a father-of-two in a fatal stabbing on a south Dublin street.

Andrew Lacey (33), who is charged with the murder of charity volunteer Derek Reddin, had a book of evidence served on him when he appeared in Dublin District Court today.

Mr Lacey, of Riverside, Loughlinstown in south Dublin was remanded on continuing bail.

Mr Reddin (31) died from stab wounds following a row at Loughlinstown Drive on October 15 last year.

At the time, gardai and emergency services attended the scene but Mr Reddin, of Watson Drive, Killiney, was pronounced dead a short time later. He had worked as a volunteer with the charity You're Not Alone, which helps people who are sleeping on the streets.

Today, a state solicitor told Judge Walsh the book of evidence had been served on Mr Lacey and the DPP was consenting to him being returned for trial to the next sittings of the Central Criminal Court.

The judge gave Mr Lacey the formal notice that he had 14 days to furnish the prosecution with details of any alibi he intends to rely on in the course of his trial.

Asked if he understood this warning, he replied: "yes."

Judge Walsh noted that the accused had been granted bail at the High Court in July, in his own bond of €400 and with an independent surety of €10,000.

The accused’s mother was present in court to stand surety and defence solicitor Niall O’Connor asked her to confirm her details to the judge.

She also confirmed that she understood her son’s bail terms and Judge Walsh advised her that if she had any concerns in relation to his compliance with them, she should notify the gardai.

The judge granted free legal aid to cover senior and junior counsel at trial. He also ordered the prosecution to supply copies of Mr Lacey's garda interview video to the defence.

Judge Walsh said the accused would be notified about his trial date in due course.

Online Editors