Man accused of killing farmer (90) had injured hands and thigh - court

A man accused of murdering a 90-year-old retired farmer, who only had the use of one arm, had injuries that included marks on his hands and bruising to the inside of his thigh, a trial jury has heard.

In his opening address, prosecuting counsel John O'Kelly SC said the jury will hear evidence the accused told gardaí he repeatedly struck Paddy Lyons in "self-defence".

Ross Outram (28), of Ferryland, Waterford Road, Clonmel, Co Tipperary, has pleaded not guilty at the Central Criminal Court to murdering Mr Lyons at Loughleagh, Ballysaggart, Lismore, Co Waterford, between February 23 and 26, 2017.

Detective Garda Joe Wyse told prosecution counsel John O'Kelly SC that he went to Ballysaggart on February 25 after he was made aware there were suspicious circumstances surrounding a sudden death at Mr Lyons' home.

There was a damaged padlock at the entrance to Mr Lyons' property and "skid marks" visible outside his house, he said. He observed what he believed to be fingermarks on the front door and "blood-like substance" around these marks.

Det Gda Wyse said paramedics told him Mr Lyons had a "deep laceration" to his head. He looked in the front door where he saw an elderly male slumped in a chair.

Det Garda Martin Keohane said he went to Mr Lyons' house on February 25 where he noted a "fingerprint in blood" above the handle of the front door.

Det Garda Keohane said he arrested Mr Outram on suspicion of Mr Lyons' murder on February 27.

Det Garda Shay Keevans gave evidence that he searched Mr Outram's house in the aftermath of his arrest.

The witness said a blue Volkswagen Passat was concealed at the rear of his house and no number plates were displayed on the car.

There was damage to the front bumper as well as to the sides of the vehicle, he added.

Furthermore, Det Garda Keevans said a grey hoodie with "possible blood-stains" was found in the accused's bedroom during the search and he later became aware that Mr Lyons' DNA was on this hoodie.

Det Garda Wyse said he took photographs of Mr Outram's injuries in Dungarvan garda station on February 28.

The first photo showed "a mark" on the knuckle of Mr Outram's left hand.

Det Garda Wyse agreed the second photo showed bruising and a scrape to the inside of the accused's thigh.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Paul Coffey.

