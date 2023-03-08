| 5.5°C Dublin

Man accused of involvement in shooting of crime figure Christy Keane admits to trying to impede gardaí investigating the case

Limerick crime boss Christy Keane Expand

Paul Neilan

One of three men accused of being involved in the shooting of crime figure Christy Keane by the McCarthy-Dundon crime gang in 2015 has pleaded guilty to providing transport for others in an attempt to impede gardaí investigating the case.

Keane was shot a number of times as he parked his car on the grounds of the University of Limerick as he went for an early-morning gym session in June 2015.

