Man accused of having almost 300 child porn images faces trial

A DUBLIN man has been sent for trial accused of having nearly 300 images of child pornography at a house in the north of the city.

Daryle Singh (52) is alleged to have had 290 images on hard drives and prints.

He had a book of evidence served on him when he app-eared in Dublin District Court.

Judge Bryan Smyth sent him forward for trial to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Mr Singh, of Collegewood, Castleknock, is charged with three offences under the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act.

He is alleged to have been in possession a a digital hard drive containing 224 images, a mini hard drive with nine images and 57 printed images of child pornography.

The offences are alleged to have happened on November 8, 2011.

A state solicitor said a book of evidence was ready and had been served on the accused.

She said the DPP consented to Mr Singh being returned for trial to the present sittings of the circuit court on all three charges.

Applying for legal aid to be extended, defence solicitor Noel O'Hanrahan told Judge Smyth there had been no change in the accused's financial circumstances since he last appeared in court.

Mr Singh was unemployed, he said.

The judge granted legal aid, assigning Mr O'Hanrahan and covering one barrister at trial.

Judge Smyth ordered the prosecution to furnish the def- ence with copies of the acc-used's garda interview video.

He then gave Mr Singh the formal warning that he had 14 days to provide details of any alibi he intended to rely on in the course of a trial.

When asked if he understood this warning, the accused replied: "I do, judge."

The case will come before the circuit court next month.

Mr Singh has not yet entered pleas to any of the charges.

