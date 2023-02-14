| 7.8°C Dublin

Man accused of having €13k Rolex as proceeds of crime

Andrew Phelan

A MAN has been accused of having a Rolex watch worth up to €13,000 along with more than €2,000 cash and designer runners in crime proceeds.

Sean Hulgrain (32) is charged with a money-laundering offence following the seizure of the luxury goods and cash at his home in west Dublin.

