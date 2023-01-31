| 6.7°C Dublin

Close

Man accused of garda’s murder said: ‘With all that’s going on with the police in this world, I shot him’, court hears

Stephen Silver (46) from Aughaward, Foxford, Co Mayo. Expand
Garda Colm Horkan Expand

Close

Stephen Silver (46) from Aughaward, Foxford, Co Mayo.

Stephen Silver (46) from Aughaward, Foxford, Co Mayo.

Garda Colm Horkan

Garda Colm Horkan

/

Stephen Silver (46) from Aughaward, Foxford, Co Mayo.

Alison O'Riordan

A man accused of murdering a garda later told investigators that the deceased tried to attack him adding: “With all that’s going on with the police in this world, I shot him.”

Stephen Silver denies murdering Garda Colm Horkan but admits to his manslaughter.

Most Watched

Privacy