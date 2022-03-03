Man accused of gang boss Robbie Lawlor’s murder granted bail to attend child’s baptism

A man charged with the murder of gangland boss Robbie Lawlor can be released from custody for his child’s baptism, a judge ruled today.

Adrian Holland (38) was granted temporary bail to attend the ceremony next week at a church in Belfast.

However, the Public Prosecution Service is set to mount a High Court appeal in an attempt to stop him getting out of Maghaberry Prison in Co Antrim.

Lawlor (36) was shot dead outside Holland’s home at Etna Drive in Ardoyne, north Belfast, on April 4, 2020.

According to police a gunman emerged from the house and opened fire in broad daylight.

Neither Holland nor 46-year-old co-defendant Patrick Teer, of Thornberry Hill in Belfast, are suspected of carrying out the shooting. They have both pleaded not guilty.

Instead they have been charged as part of a joint enterprise to murder, based on their alleged involvement in events surrounding the killing.

At Belfast Magistrates’ Court today Holland sought compassionate bail for the christening ceremony on Monday.

Urging Judge Liam McStay to refuse the application, prosecution counsel contended: “The gunman emerged from Mr Holland’s home to shoot Mr Lawlor.”

But the judge decided the accused can be released for a period of hours, based on defence solicitor Ciaran Shiels and a prison chaplain agreeing to act as chaperones, and the offer of a £5,000 cash surety.

“There is considerable personal and professional risk Mr Shiels is taking upon himself – that is compelling in this application,” the judge said.

He ordered Holland to remain with his lawyer and the priest, go directly to the church ceremony, and return to custody immediately afterwards.

The prosecutor then confirmed: “I have instructions to appeal this.”