Man accused of conning €36,000 by pretending to need urgent medical care and having child with cancer

A 23-year-old man has been accused of conning a charity and a woman out of €36,000 by pretending he needed urgent medical care and that his child required cancer treatment.

Gareth White, with an address at Hogan Place, Dublin 2, was charged with deception offences between May and November last year.

He appeared before Judge Gerard Jones at Dublin District Court today.

Detective Garda Jason Weir told the court it was alleged that White deceived St Vincent de Paul into giving him €26,000 over a six-month period.

The court heard it was the prosecution’s case that he told the charity he needed urgent medical care for himself and St Vincent de Paul “felt sorry for him”.

The second complainant was a woman.

It was alleged White told her he had a three-year-old child suffering from cancer. It is claimed he told her he needed €10,000 for urgent medical care for the toddler and that he was given a cheque.

The money has not been recovered.

The investigation has established that he did not have a sick child, Judge Jones was told.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment in the Circuit Court. Detective Garda Weir said eight weeks were needed to complete the book of evidence.

Defence solicitor Anna Bridgeman pleaded for bail and said her client enjoyed the presumption of innocence.

Judge Jones accepted that but said the accused faced “absolutely serious matters” and remanded him in custody to appear again next week.

Legal aid was granted.

White did not address the court and has not yet indicated how he will plead.

