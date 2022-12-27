| 10.7°C Dublin

Close

Man accused of breaking partner’s nose and cheek bone in Christmas Day assault refused bail

Lisburn Magistrates Court Expand

Close

Lisburn Magistrates Court

Lisburn Magistrates Court

Lisburn Magistrates Court

Paul Higgins

A man was remanded into custody today accused of breaking his partner’s nose and cheek bone in a drunken Christmas Day assault.

Lisburn Magistrates Court heard that when the victim’s friend called to see her, he allegedly witnessed 39-year-old Piotr Sobota “repeatedly punching her in the face” but when he tried to intervene, Sobota allegedly assaulted him as well.

Most Watched

Privacy