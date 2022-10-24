Man accused of breaking girlfriend’s nose ‘a danger to all women’, judge says

A man alleged who allegedly struck his girlfriend on the face with such force that she sustained a broken nose, two black eyes and a cut has been told by a judge that he is “a danger to all women”.

Charlie Campbell appeared before Derry Magistrates Court charged with causing grievous bodily harm to his girlfriend and with obstructing a police officer by giving a false name and address.

Campbell (19), from Jefferson Court in Derry, denies committing the offences in the early hours of Saturday morning after he and his girlfriend had an argument.

Opposing bail, a police officer told District Judge Barney McElholm that when officers arrived at the Jefferson Court flat following a telephone call from the injured party, they found her “covered in blood and with a deformity to her nose which after a medical examination in Altnagelvin Hospital was found to be broken.

“An appointment has been made with a cosmetic doctor to operate on her by way of re-breaking her nose in order to reset it,” he said.

The police witness said after the incident in the flat the defendant was located in a car park near the Craigavon Bridge and when approached by officers he gave false details about his name and address.

The officer said when arrested the defendant denied the charges and said when he left the flat his girlfriend was okay and that she was lying and making up allegations against him.

“He said they had violent arguments in the past after drinking and said he must have blacked out because he didn't remember any of it,” he added.

Opposing bail, the officer said he believed the defendant, who had relevant previous convictions related to the same injured party, would reoffend and interfere with a witness.

Refusing bail Mr McElholm said the sentencing powers in the Magistrates Court for such an offence were, upon conviction, totally inadequate.

“This was a disgraceful and unprovoked attack on a young woman. All violence in unnecessary. This man is a danger to women, and he is a wholly unsuitable candidate for bail”, he said.

The defendant was remanded in custody until November 10.

