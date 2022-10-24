| 13.9°C Dublin

Man accused of breaking girlfriend’s nose ‘a danger to all women’, judge says

A man who allegedly struck his girlfriend on the face with such force that she sustained a broken nose appeared before court today Expand

George Jackson

A man alleged who allegedly struck his girlfriend on the face with such force that she sustained a broken nose, two black eyes and a cut has been told by a judge that he is “a danger to all women”.

Charlie Campbell appeared before Derry Magistrates Court charged with causing grievous bodily harm to his girlfriend and with obstructing a police officer by giving a false name and address.

