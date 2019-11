Man accused of breaking businessman Kevin Lunney's nose to contest charges of assaulting police officers

Bernard McGovern's lawyer confirmed he intends to deny the allegations connected to his detention in September.

Up to five witnesses will now give evidence at a trial listed for hearing in Belfast early next year.

McGovern (22) is facing extradition proceedings after being detained on a European Arrest Warrant.

He is wanted in the Republic over claims he was involved in an attack on two Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) executives at a service station in Co Cavan on February 1. Previous courts were told Mr Lunney suffered a broken nose, while his colleague Dara O'Reilly had a cup of hot water poured onto his face.

McGovern is not accused of any role in subsequent, separate events on September 17 when Mr Lunney was abducted and tortured. In that incident the businessman was beaten, stabbed and dumped by a roadside across the border in Co Cavan.

Sean Quinn recently being interviewed by Paraic O’Brien for Channel 4 News

He is a director in a company made up of elements of the former business empire founded by ex-tycoon Sean Quinn Sr.

Mr Quinn, at one time Ireland's richest man, has repeatedly condemned any targeting of those now running QIH.

Attempts to have McGovern extradited are on hold pending the outcome of the case against him in Belfast. He faces charges of assaulting two PSNI officers - one male and one female - and resisting police.

The alleged offences were committed on September 19 - when he was detained on the arrest warrant.

McGovern - of Springtown Road in Kinawley, Co Fermanagh - was not present for yesterday's review hearing at Belfast Magistrates Court.

A prosecution lawyer said body-worn footage of the alleged incident has been obtained and will be served on the defence "as soon as possible".

Pressed by District Judge Steven Keown, defence solicitor Michael Brentnall confirmed McGovern will be contesting the charges.

It was also set out that five witnesses, including the two injured parties, are expected to be called.

Adjourning proceedings, Mr Keown listed the case for trial on February 12.

Online Editors