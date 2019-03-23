A man accused of being the world's biggest facilitator of child porn has extradited to the United States this morning.

Man accused of being the world's biggest facilitator of child porn extradited to US

An Garda Siochana confirmed that Eric Eoin Marques was surrendered to FBI agents at Dublin Airport.

Mr Marques, who is in his 30s, will appear in court in the US on Monday.

Eric Marques' extradition was sought by the US over allegations that he conspired to distribute and advertise child pornography on the dark web.

Mr Marques, of Mountjoy Square, Dublin, has been in custody since his arrest in August 2013 after being refused bail over concerns, including that he represented a flight risk and may interfere with evidence.

Last week, the Supreme Court unanimously dismissed Mr Marques' appeal against a decision of the High Court that he be surrendered to US authorities. That decision was upheld by the Court of Appeal.

The decision brought to an end a battle by Eric Eoin Marques, before the Irish courts, aimed at preventing his extradition.

Online Editors