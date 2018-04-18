Man accused of attempted murder of his partner told gardai he didn't care if daughter (2) was alive, court hears

A dad-of-one who denies the attempted murder of his partner told gardai who arrested him that he didn't care if his toddler daughter was alive or dead, his trial heard today.

A dad-of-one who denies the attempted murder of his partner told gardai who arrested him that he didn't care if his toddler daughter was alive or dead, his trial heard today.

Tomas Gajowniczek (37) of The Ice Rink Apartments, Dolphin's Barn, Dublin 8 has pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of Alicja Kalinowska (30) at their home on June 16, 2016. He also pleaded not guilty to intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to Ms Kalinowska on the same date at the same location.

Garda Peter Mullins today told prosecuting counsel Paul Burns SC that he arrested the accused in the car park of Kevin St Garda Station in the early hours of June 16, 2016 following reports of an assault on a lady by a man matching Mr Gajowniczek's description. Gardai took the accused by car to Pearse Street Garda Station and on the way Garda Mullins noted that Mr Gajowniczek asked: "How is Alicja? Will she live? Is she going to be alright?" He then referenced his daughter, who was two at the time and was in the next room during the alleged assault, saying: "I don't know if she is alive or dead and I don't care."

Following the alleged assault Ms Kalinowska was treated for a fractured nose and injuries to her eyes, limbs and torso. Garda John Paul Holland told Mr Burns that he went to Mr Gajowniczek's home on June 12, four days before the alleged assault on Ms Kalinowska. Ms Kalinowska had called gardai complaining that her partner locked her out and was inside with their two-year-old daughter.

When gardai arrived Mr Gajowniczek opened the door, let them in and spoke openly. Garda Holland said Mr Gajowniczek told him that he locked the door because he thought people were trying to get into the apartment and kill him and showed the garda a hammer that he had hidden under a duvet on the bed.

He said he believed someone had spiked his milk with amphetamines and that his partner, Ms Kalinowska, was having an affair. He also told the garda that he had been smoking cannabis. Garda Holland was concerned for Mr Gajowniczek's mental health so he arrested him under the Mental Health Act and brought him to a garda station. A doctor assessed Mr Gajowniczek but did not recommend placing him in a psychiatric hospital so Mr Gajowniczek was released that night and returned home to Ms Kalinowska and their daughter.

Following his arrest after the alleged assault four days later Mr Gajowniczek was interviewed at Pearse St Garda Station. Detective Garda Nathan McKenna told prosecuting counsel Pat Reynolds BL that during those interviews Mr Gajowniczek accused Ms Kalinowska of being violent and being connected with criminals.

These statements were described as "nonsense" and "crazy talk" by defence counsel Robert Munro when cross examining Ms Kalinowska on day two of the trial. Ms Kalinowska agreed.

The accused also told gardai that sometimes he would hear the baby talking at night but when he checked on her she was asleep. He believed that Ms Kalinowska had recorded the baby talking and was playing the recording to make him think he is going crazy. He further told them that he caused Alicja's injuries but he couldn't remember how.

The trial continues tomorrow in front of Justice Patrick McCarthy and a jury of six men and six women.

